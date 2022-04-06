ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,011 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after buying an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $391,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $6,892,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 518,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $26,458,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,754,158 shares of company stock valued at $152,671,802. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZI opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 207.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.36.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

