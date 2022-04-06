Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) CTO Sells $93,673.93 in Stock

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) CTO Aaron Kimball sold 32,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $93,673.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aaron Kimball also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Aaron Kimball sold 25,000 shares of Zymergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $126,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of Zymergen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $259,000.00.

Shares of Zymergen stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $2.79. 744,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. Zymergen Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32.

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03. Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 213.99% and a negative net margin of 2,160.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymergen Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zymergen by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after buying an additional 2,941,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zymergen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,563,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 91,260 shares in the last quarter. Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new position in Zymergen during the fourth quarter worth $16,383,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zymergen by 28.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 336,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zymergen by 605.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC raised shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zymergen from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

