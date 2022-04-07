$0.03 EPS Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Arko reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARKO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 316,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. Arko has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Arko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

