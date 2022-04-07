$0.05 EPS Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. ACM Research posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in ACM Research by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 91,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ACM Research by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 24.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in ACM Research by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 36,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.04. 46,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,418. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

