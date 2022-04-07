-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 147.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $187.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATN International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their target price on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ATN International stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. 817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $644.86 million, a PE ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50. ATN International has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $51.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ATN International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ATN International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

