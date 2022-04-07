$0.08 EPS Expected for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. The Pennant Group posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The Pennant Group stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,292. The company has a market capitalization of $516.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.00 and a beta of 2.55. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

