$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.16. Repay reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. Repay’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPAY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Repay in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Repay by 26.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,626. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Repay has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

