$0.39 EPS Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

NYSE:WWW opened at $21.66 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after buying an additional 1,364,335 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 960,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $21,948,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,598,000 after purchasing an additional 394,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

