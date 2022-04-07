$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.37. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 89,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,916. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

