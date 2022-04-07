$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

SAMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $19.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $286.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

