-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) to post ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.67). Eledon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELDN shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eledon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELDN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN remained flat at $$3.55 during trading hours on Friday. 8,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,889. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.92. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

