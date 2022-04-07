-$0.79 EPS Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.66). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $136,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,559 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,858,000 after buying an additional 77,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after acquiring an additional 642,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,594,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,519,000 after buying an additional 493,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. 279,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,164,695. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32.

About Nektar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.