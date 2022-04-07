$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.81. Waste Connections reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $575,800,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,471 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,935 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,938,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock opened at $141.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $111.19 and a 12-month high of $142.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

