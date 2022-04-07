-$1.04 EPS Expected for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the lowest is ($1.25). Taysha Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($3.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.68) to ($2.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $6.31. 8,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

