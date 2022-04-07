$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $4.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $24.29 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 68.00%.
In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,545,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 715.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 189,123 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth $8,519,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 638.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 129,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
