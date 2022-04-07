$1.15 EPS Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) to report $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $8.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on ZION shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.18. 1,086,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,020. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

