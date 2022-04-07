$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. ResMed posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ResMed by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after purchasing an additional 255,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in ResMed by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $293,743,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RMD opened at $247.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.33. ResMed has a 52-week low of $187.09 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

