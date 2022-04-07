$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) will report $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.57 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $5.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,186,000 after acquiring an additional 831,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,095,000 after acquiring an additional 94,814 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 29.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,015,000 after acquiring an additional 911,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,538,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.52. 352,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,736,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 4.11.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

