$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.84.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $79.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NetApp has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

