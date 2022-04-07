$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $7.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $9.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

CLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

NYSE:CLR traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.93. 1,161,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,533. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after buying an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after buying an additional 169,703 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

