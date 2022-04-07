$10.86 Million in Sales Expected for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) will announce $10.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.71 million. Epizyme reported sales of $7.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $54.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $60.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $98.76 million, with estimates ranging from $61.00 million to $127.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.42 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 671.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPZM. StockNews.com began coverage on Epizyme in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Epizyme stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $172.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.04. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $9.86.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,851. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Epizyme by 6,665.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,955,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Epizyme by 470.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,262,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,437 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,748,000. BioImpact Capital LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 3,972,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,296 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,196 shares during the period.

About Epizyme (Get Rating)

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.