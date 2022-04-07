10,000 Shares in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 230,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $29,836.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $37,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 279.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter.

OUST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

