1,058 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter worth $167,760,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in VeriSign by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after buying an additional 364,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VeriSign by 108.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,380,000 after buying an additional 199,381 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in VeriSign by 82.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,341,000 after buying an additional 194,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 13.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,554,000 after buying an additional 138,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,589 shares of company stock worth $5,832,041. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VRSN opened at $220.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.12. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.53 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About VeriSign (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.