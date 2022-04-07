11,425 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,425 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $325.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.25.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.69.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

