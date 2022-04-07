12,572 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY opened at $125.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.