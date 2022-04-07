$126.45 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Rating) to post $126.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.77 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $120.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $511.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.81 million to $512.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $533.90 million, with estimates ranging from $529.94 million to $537.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.73. 2,268,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,203. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.40, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 950.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,221,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,995,000 after acquiring an additional 673,291 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,885,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,147,000 after acquiring an additional 265,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

