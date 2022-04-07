$134.73 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) to post sales of $134.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.84 million and the highest is $138.62 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will report full year sales of $545.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $530.08 million to $558.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $571.13 million, with estimates ranging from $552.85 million to $606.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PECO. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $36.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

