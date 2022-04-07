$134.73 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) to post sales of $134.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.84 million and the highest is $138.62 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will report full year sales of $545.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $530.08 million to $558.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $571.13 million, with estimates ranging from $552.85 million to $606.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $36.35.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO)
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.