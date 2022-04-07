$145.58 Million in Sales Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) will report $145.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. Alteryx posted sales of $118.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $716.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $719.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $847.41 million, with estimates ranging from $781.91 million to $883.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.21.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing purchased 320,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Alteryx by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

AYX traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.54. The company had a trading volume of 845,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $90.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

