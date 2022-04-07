1,599 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,740,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 448,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,830,000 after purchasing an additional 175,598 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 940,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,992,000 after purchasing an additional 97,780 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,142,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter.

JMBS stock opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $53.39.

