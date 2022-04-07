170,000 Shares in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCEL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.51. 252,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,260,618. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.