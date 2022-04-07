178,546 Shares in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 178,546 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.17% of Varonis Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 35,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 95,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,693.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. TheStreet lowered Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

