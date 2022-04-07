18,660 Shares in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Full House Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 691,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 399,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FLL stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $331.44 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

