19,633 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,633 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE:VMC opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $163.00 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on VMC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.