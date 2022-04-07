19,692 Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cars.com by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cars.com by 40.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cars.com alerts:

CARS opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.50 million, a PE ratio of 132.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $211,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Profile (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.