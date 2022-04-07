1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIBS. Raymond James downgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 280,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 122,646 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 475,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 293,445 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth $3,557,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 109,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $8.25 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

