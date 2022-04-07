$21.75 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) will report sales of $21.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $22.01 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $27.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $82.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.91 million to $83.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $85.36 million, with estimates ranging from $81.33 million to $88.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,072,000 after buying an additional 2,612,201 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,496,000 after buying an additional 1,058,117 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,737,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 375,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 177,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.