212,442 Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 212,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,560,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 88.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPA opened at $78.70 on Thursday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $64.47 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.51.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.89.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

