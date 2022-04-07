$220.23 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) to post sales of $220.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.75 million. Endava reported sales of $154.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $866.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.85 million to $869.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 54.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,091,000 after purchasing an additional 468,413 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Endava by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,882,000 after buying an additional 428,558 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Endava by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,201,000 after buying an additional 424,700 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at $39,485,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 406.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 255,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,757,000 after purchasing an additional 205,301 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava stock opened at $128.97 on Thursday. Endava has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.88 and its 200 day moving average is $139.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 82.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

