$226.63 Million in Sales Expected for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) will post sales of $226.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autohome’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.06 million. Autohome posted sales of $281.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATHM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,887. Autohome has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $96.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

