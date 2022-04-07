2,300 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Astrantus Ltd

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 870.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after buying an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after buying an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,600.5% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,917,000 after buying an additional 588,627 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.

NYSE:CAT opened at $216.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

