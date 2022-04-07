23,270 Shares in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNKD. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 36,900 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 79,945 shares of company stock valued at $218,052 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MannKind stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

