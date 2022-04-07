2,439 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Astrantus Ltd

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,439 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Stephens boosted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.71.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $183.71 on Thursday. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

