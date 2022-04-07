24,539 Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AdvanSix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.79.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

