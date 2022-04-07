$250.68 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) will announce $250.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.03 million. PRA Group posted sales of $289.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $977.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $930.75 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $965.27 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRAA has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in PRA Group by 53.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 284,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,889. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.32.

PRA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.