2,700 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Bought by Astrantus Ltd

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

CAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.33.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $246.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.53. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

