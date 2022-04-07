272,265 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 272,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,736,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of Alliant Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 426,318 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,223,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,471,000 after purchasing an additional 400,258 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alliant Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,828,000 after purchasing an additional 295,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.80 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

