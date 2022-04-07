2,788 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,269,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,043,000 after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI stock traded down $54.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,163.97. The company had a trading volume of 504,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,410. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,090.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,278.57. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MELI. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,753.42.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

