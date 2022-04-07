285,436 Shares in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 285,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.06% of Harrow Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 6,343 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $43,703.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

