$287.73 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) will report $287.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $291.40 million and the lowest is $283.40 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $251.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on AWI. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.09. 352,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,850. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.99. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

