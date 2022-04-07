29,000 Shares in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Berry by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Berry by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Berry by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Berry by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRY. KeyCorp increased their price target on Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $855.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Berry’s payout ratio is -119.99%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

